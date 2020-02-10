e-Headlines

Student debt crisis: Many students overlook community colleges

WSOCtv.com

The Brown family received their high school diplomas plus associate degrees, and they hadn’t spent a dime on tuition yet.

Arizona lawmaker introduces bill to expand community colleges

Eastern Arizona Courier

In Arizona, House Bill 2790 would allow community colleges to offer baccalaureates in addition to the associate degrees that community colleges already offer, as well as certificates of proficiency.

Commentary: Time to fix funding of higher education

WAMC

New York lawmakers need to cover the difference of the “TAP gap.” Doing so will immediately bring relief to struggling campuses. The help to community colleges will need to be even more robust, as some of them are in dire financial straits.

Commentary: Deal with online giant threatens Pennsylvania colleges, Moody’s warns

Hechinger Report

Southern New Hampshire lures community college students with discounted tuition and easy credit transfer policy.