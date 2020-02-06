e-Headlines

Where you attend college could be costing you more to borrow and refinance education loans, report says

Washington Post

Two college students. Same credit profile. Same $10,000 loan. Same bank. The only difference is one attends a community college, while the other is enrolled at a four-year institution. But the community college student is charged more to borrow.

Brain food: Community college expands on-campus food pantry

WABI

Eastern Maine Community College has expanded their on-campus food pantry to help students dealing with food insecurity.

Arizona lawmakers to discuss funding scholarships for community colleges

KRQE News 13

Senate Bill 255 would appropriate $7 million to fund scholarships for adults attending a community college.

Homelessness affects 19 percent of California community college students

Orange County Register

The Hope Center for College, Community and Justice at Temple University’s College of Education in Philadelphia found 19 percent of community college students in California have experienced homelessness and 50 percent struggled with food insecurity in the past year.

Commentary: Community colleges can build teacher pipeline

Charlotte Observer

The North Carolina Community College System can help increase the supply of well-trained teachers for the state’s K-12 system.

Massachusetts community college unveils Smart Building Tech Center

Bay State Banner

Roxbury Community College’s new Center for Smart Building Technology will prepare students for jobs in sustainable energy while helping the city of Boston meet its carbon neutrality goal.

World Economic Forum honors Florida community college

Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Community College has earned international recognition for its Digital Rail outreach program, a fully equipped mobile unit that brings technology training to children in impoverished neighborhoods.