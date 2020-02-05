e-Headlines

Michigan community colleges launch historic statewide transfer agreements

WSYM-TV

The agreements will allow community college students to transfer more credits to 25 universities in Michigan in four academic programs including biology, business, criminal justice and psychology.

Through grant, OTC offers proactive advising to rural high school students

Springfield News-Leader

Ozarks Technical Community College’s revamped advising approach will focus on helping students through career exploration, financial aid and academic planning.

Commentary: Student success: One goal, many definitions

Ithaka S+R blog

Over the past few years, Ithaka S+R has talked to and surveyed community college students as well as administrators in academic and student affairs to better understand what defines success, what hinders the achievement of it, and what services might be provided to overcome these obstacles.

myFuture NC and the state of higher education

NC Policy Watch (with audio)

Peter Hans, president of the North Carolina Community College System, discusses efforts to dramatically increase the number of North Carolinians who hold postsecondary degrees or credentials.

College starts at kindergarten: School-readiness program brings families to Foothill College

Los Altos Town Crier

Foothill College’s Stretch to Kindergarten completed a 10th year of serving low-income children and families last summer. The program is a cornerstone of the college’s Family Engagement Institute.

Kentucky community and technical college robotics team heads to world championship

News-Enterprise

On top of their regular studies, some students at Eliza­beth­town Community and Tech­nical College have been thinking about cubes. Specifically, the best way for a robot to stack them.

Mesa, Arizona, mayor unveils plan for free community college tuition

KATR News

The Mesa College Promise means free tuition at community college for eligible students graduating from local high schools, says Mesa Mayor John Giles.

2020 census efforts kick off at Alabama’s community colleges

Alabama Newscenter

Representatives from Alabama’s 24 community colleges have joined state officials and U.S. Census Bureau staff to launch efforts to get students, faculty, staff and community members involved with the 2020 census.

Commentary: Governor’s plan to boost access to community colleges would benefit people and businesses

Virginia Mercury

Gov. Ralph Northam’s “Get a Skill, Get a Job, Give Back” proposal promotes the cause of equity in our society by concretely helping more disadvantaged Virginians reach the middle class. It also would benefit Virginia employers who struggle to find skilled workers, and it would strengthen Virginia’s tax base.