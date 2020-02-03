e-Headlines

One system for all Utah colleges? ‘We need everybody under 1 umbrella,’ lawmaker says

Deseret News

Career and technical education occurs at the state’s eight technical colleges but also at three colleges and universities that are part of the Utah System of Higher Education: Salt Lake Community College, Utah State University-Eastern in Price and Snow College.

Commentary: What do Maryland community colleges offer? A lifeline for Maryland youth

Baltimore Sun

Everyone believes education is key to a better future. Not everyone understands how critical community colleges are in making this belief a reality.

Commentary: Iowa offers the nation some lessons about graduating incarcerated students from college

Hechinger Report

Courses range from “The Sociology of Sport” to “Songwriting and Singing in a Prison Choir” and are primarily taught in person through the University of Iowa or through an associate-degree program with Iowa Central Community College.