Newsmakers

New CEOs

Bentley Wallace will serve as the next president of South Arkansas Community College, effective February 1. He is currently dean of technical and professional studies at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College (UA-PTC). Previously, Wallace was vice chancellor for economic development at UA-PTC, and for seven years was its director of business and transportation technology. Wallace also was recently elected to a second term as president of the board of Arkansas Community Colleges.

Interim presidents

Archie L. Blanson is now interim president of Lone Star College (LSC)-North Harris in Texas. He previously served as vice chancellor of student success for LSC. Blanson has worked closely with LSC-North Harris for more than 20 years. Prior to joining Lone Star College, Blanson devoted 39 years in education to Aldine Independent School District, finishing his career as deputy superintendent.

Michael Sellards will serve as interim president of Mountwest Community and Technical College in West Virginia. He retired last year as CEO of St. Mary’s Medical Center, a post he held for 18 years. Sellards also previously was chair of the board of governors for Marshall University, chair of the United Way of the River Cities board of directors and chair of the local Chamber of Commerce.

Appointments

Joe Mazur is now vice president for business operations/chief financial officer at Seminole State College of Florida. He has more than 20 years of experience in higher education and in the 28-member Florida College System. Most recently, he was vice president of administration and finance at the College of Central Florida.