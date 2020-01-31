e-Headlines

Dallas’ 7 community colleges plan to become 1

Dallas Observer

The Dallas County Community College District will seek approval from its accreditor later this year to merge its seven schools into one in an effort to help more students graduate.

Commentary: A Hail Mary for community colleges

Forbes

Community colleges remain burdened by mixed signals because four-year colleges and universities are standing on the sidelines, cheering as community colleges attempt to serve the majority of America’s low-income, underrepresented minority and first-generation students. This cozy arrangement has allowed universities to focus on better-prepared students and to continue to increase tuition.

Colleges tailor additive manufacturing curricula to in-demand careers

Ed Tech Magazine

At Iowa’s Kirkwood Community College, students spend four semesters and one summer developing key skill sets including product design, machining, welding and quality control. Graduates are equipped for entry-level careers such as a laser cutter operator, robotics engineer or CAD designer.

Commentary: The Florida College System benefits communities – and taxpayers

The Ledger

On average, Florida taxpayers receive a return on investment of $10.80 to $15.42 for each dollar invested in the Florida College System (FCS) and 10,000 new jobs as a result of higher lifetime earnings from FCS graduates, writes is the president and CEO of Florida TaxWatch in Tallahassee.