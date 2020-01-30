e-Headlines

Commentary: Realizing dreams and filling jobs

Virginia Business

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back initiative will create educational and career opportunities for low- and middle-income families.

2020 Census efforts kick off at Alabama’s community colleges

alreporter.com

Representatives from Alabama’s 24 community colleges, state officials, and U.S. Census Bureau staff joined together to launch the community college’s Alabama Counts effort and coordinate ideas to get students, faculty, staff and community members involved with the 2020 Census.