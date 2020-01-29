e-Headlines

Textbook costs can bust college students’ budgets

Colorado Sun

The rise of open educational resources at Colorado college campuses has helped shave costs for students. Red Rocks Community College is leading the pack, developing degree paths that require few textbooks.

Retiring A-B Tech president King talks changed Buncombe, undocumented students and stigma

Citizen Times

Q&A with Dennis King, who this month will retire as president of Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College. Earlier this month, the State Board of Community Colleges named him North Carolina Community College President of the Year.

Commentary: Community college report ignores reality

Mercury News

Due to politics, community colleges offer only very limited four-year degrees in California that state universities ignore.

Natural allies: Why equity-minded funders are giving more to community colleges

Inside Philanthropy (subscription required)

Despite the gusher of donor dollars flooding into higher education in recent years, support for community colleges has been tepid — never mind that these institutions serve 49.2 percent of the country’s college students, and according to some studies, do a better job at boosting social and economic mobility than their elite peers.