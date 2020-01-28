e-Headlines

Commentary: KCTCS provides great value to Kentucky students. Legislature should improve funding.

Lexington Herald-Leader

With support from our legislators, we can do even more for our students, employers, and communities, write the 16 college presidents of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

Community college tuition to remain flat under new plan

CT Mirror

For the first time in decades, the cost to attend a community college in Connecticut will remain flat from this school year to the next under a plan expected to be approved this week by the Board of Regents’ budget panel.

Junior Achievement opens career and financial literacy center at Fox Valley Technical College to serve Northeast Wisconsin schools

Post Crescent

It’s designed to be a town in miniature. Storefronts with recognizable area company names, like WPS/WE Energies, Bergstrom Automotive and Miller Electric, and a town hall surround a carpeted green.