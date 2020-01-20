e-Headlines

Community colleges seek $30M block grant

Sheridan Media

The presidents of Wyoming’s community colleges are seeking a $30 million block grant from the state.

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth talks workforce development initiatives at Wallace Community College

Dothan Eagle

Coming up in the next legislative session in February, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office will advocate for adequate funding for workforce development, according to Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth.

Free tuition proposed for community college students transferring to a state univertsity

CalMatters

In yet another push to make higher education more accessible in California, a bill filed in the state legislature would extend the state’s tuition-free college guarantee to four years — and beyond community college — for some students, making it one of the most generous programs in the nation.

Commentary: Free tuition at California public colleges helped the state prosper. There’s no reason it can’t again

Los Angeles Times

Under a new law, full-time community college students are already excused from paying course fees of $46 per unit. That’s good for both their freshman and sophomore years. The next logical step is for those students to receive two more years of tuition-free education if they transfer to a state university in California.

Editorial: Maryland community colleges deserve to be a higher educational priority

Baltimore Sun

Under the state budget and accompanying legislation Gov. Larry Hogan unveiled last week, Maryland’s community colleges would get just half of the increase in state aid anticipated under the state’s funding formula for community colleges (about $18 million less). But more disappointingly, it calls on a long-term reduction in the formula’s growth, essentially denying the colleges a collective $100 million between now and 2025.

Commentary: An internship for every student

Greenfield Recorder

Seeing the early success of an initiative at Greenfield Community College with modest seed funding, the Massachusetts college is now going all in, write its president and board chair.

Community colleges grapple with enrollment crash

Albany Times Union

The president of Clinton Community College (New York) is eagerly awaiting approval of a federal program that will allow inmates at nearby Clinton Correctional Facility to take courses remotely.

Here’s how several Central Ohio colleges are partnering with the private sector to solve workforce challenges

Columbus Business First

Columbus State Community College – whose partnerships with major employers like Huntington Bank, JPMorgan Chase and Nationwide were just the subject of a Columbus Business First cover story – is rolling out a new effort to help local manufacturers grow.

Kenney calls for tuition-free community college in Philadelphia, but details remain vague

Philadelphia Tribune

The mayor’s administration is holding off on delving into the details of such a program — cost, eligibility, logistics, impact on the community college, etc. — until budget discussions begin in the spring.