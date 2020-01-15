e-Headlines

Young winemakers learn the craft at Healdsburg farm

San Francisco Chronicle

The 365-acre Shone Farm is both a working farm and an outdoor learning laboratory, the place where students in Santa Rosa Junior College’s agriculture and natural resources department get hands-on experience.

U.S. assistant secretary of education visits early college academy in Louisiana

KATC

“Community colleges are far less expensive than four-year institutions, so if you can knock out the first two years at a community college and then transfer, you’ve saved a significant amount of money,” says Assistant U.S. Secretary of Education for Elementary and Secondary Education Frank Brogan.

Commentary: The future of work is gray. Here’s how Community Colleges of Spokane is dialing back the clock

Spokesman-Review

Institutions like Community Colleges of Spokane, which can quickly pivot to the needs of Washington industry, and the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning, a national nonprofit focused on adult working learners, will be important in replacing what’s lost, write CCS Chancellor Christine Johnson and CAEL President Marie Cini.

Commentary: Oklahoma’s community colleges important to healthcare

The Oklahoman

The role of community colleges in addressing the nursing workforce needs of Oklahoma is particularly significant in rural areas, writes Gary Davidson, executive director of the Oklahoma Association of Community Colleges.