e-Headlines

When North Carolina community college students face roadblocks, there’s a grant for that

WUNC

Alamance Community College student Rosalyn Chambers knows what it feels like to have something stand in her way.

How Community College of Beaver County is helping industrial partners overcome workforce training and development challenges

Pittsburgh Business Times

Talking philosophically about shaping economic growth and expansion in Western Pennsylvania with education is one thing. Providing customized, hands-on technical training on real equipment and instruments in close partnership with leaders in the energy, petrochemical, chemical, advanced manufacturing and construction industries is quite another.

Grand Rapids students could get free tuition for city’s community college this year

Michigan Radio

In Michigan, the Grand Rapids Promise Zone Authority is working with all 22 high schools in the city, including public, public-charter and private schools.

New Hampshire community college system restarts LPN program

Laconia Daily Sun

The Community College System of New Hampshire will again be offering licensed practical nurse programs across the state, beginning January 21 at River Valley Community College. Funding for the program in the state budget comes from Gov. Chris Sununu’s Next Generation Workforce Initiative to address the shortfall of nurses statewide.