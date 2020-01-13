e-Headlines

College towns depend on accurate count of students living in area

America Counts (U.S. Census Bureau blog)

It will be easier than ever for college students and other internet users to respond to the 2020 Census.

Northam’s G3 initiative might bring jobs to community colleges across the state

WVIR

In his state of the commonwealth address, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam proposed an initiative his team is calling G3 – get skilled, get a job, and give back. The plan would allow some students to attend a two-year college tuition-free and may also create jobs at those colleges across the state.

Community colleges will play a key role in workforce development

Mainebiz

In 2020, Maine Community College System president David Daigler will continue to aggressively promote programs, partnerships and educational pathways as the state addresses the workforce shortage.

Another community college deal cuts tuition, this one in New Jersey

Philadelphia Inquirer

More community colleges are striking deals with universities to help students continue on for their bachelor’s at lower costs and less hassle.

Alvin Community College training next generation of police officers

KTRK (with video)

Working in law enforcement can be dangerous and high-stress, but if you have what it takes, Alvin Community College (Texas) is ready to train you.