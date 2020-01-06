e-Headlines

Homeless in college: Students sleep in cars, on couches when they have nowhere else to go

USA Today

Three years ago, Kyshawna Johnson, 23, had a lot more than homework on her mind as she pursued an associate degree at Citrus College in Glendora, California. She also worried constantly about where to park overnight, since she was living in her car.

Connecticut still seeking to merge community colleges into one system

Associated Press

Plans are still moving ahead to consolidate Connecticut’s 12 community colleges into a single accredited school by 2023, despite escalating resistance from faculty unions who question whether the complicated proposed merger will work or even makes sense.

College of Lake County rolls out new scholarship program for high-need communities

Lake County News-Sun

College of Lake County is one of 15 community colleges in Illinois to receive money as part of a new grant aimed at expanding short-term workforce training opportunities in high-need communities.