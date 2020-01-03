e-Headlines

How community colleges are supporting low-income black, Latino students

Chicago Daily Herald

Daliyah Sanders, 19, transferred to Harper College from a four-year college in Chicago that didn’t offer her the personalized attention she needed. Harper, she realized, was the better option because of the supports it offers minority students, such as tuition assistance, mentoring and networking.

Former foster youths in Louisville are getting a boost for college with new laptops

Courier Journal

Using $50,000 from Passport Health Plan, Family Scholar House — which provides housing and support for single parents and former foster youths seeking a college or technical degree — will provide Chromebook laptops to 32 former foster youths who live on Jefferson Community and Technical College’s Riverport campus.

In Mississippi, local lawmakers focus on community colleges

Daily Leader

K-12 schools get about $5,000 per student from the state, while four-year institutions get about $7,000 a student. Community colleges receive about $2,500 per student.

New Hampshire to offer LPN program at community colleges

WCAX 3

The Community College System of New Hampshire will be offering an LPN program across the state.

Commentary: Giving to local community colleges

Clermont Sun

A community college gift might not replace gifts made out of nostalgia or personal affinity, but they can certainly have a different impact: one that is significant, immediate and felt right where you live, writes Jack Hershey, president of the Ohio Association of Community Colleges.

Commentary: The free college fight that isn’t happening

Forbes

Any plan that seeks to improve higher education must think about the capacity of these schools that serve students with the most need.