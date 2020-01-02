e-Headlines

Outgoing NMC president talks about the college’s future

Traverse City Record Eagle

Northwestern Michigan College’s outgoing president Timothy Nelson says the state’s educational system was built like an express train with no stops on the way to earning a degree. What’s needed today is a commuter train, he says, one with multiple lines and multiple stops where a person can get off, take a different train and later get back on.

Decade has seen New Hampshire college evolve in many ways

Laconia Daily Sun

While liberal arts is now the strongest segment of the college’s enrollment, Lakes Region Community College still attracts students to the more career-oriented programs which have been around since the days when the institution was called a vocational-technical school.

Commentary: Adjunct instructors help Colorado community colleges train tomorrow’s workforce

Journal-Advocate

By collaborating with our business community and increasing our adjunct instructor base, we want to enhance opportunities for our students and better prepare the workforce of today and tomorrow, writes Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System.