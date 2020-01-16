Developing a teacher pipeline

A new educational partnership in Central Florida will help fill critical teaching shortages.

Seminole State College of Florida, the University of Central Florida (UCF) and Seminole County Public Schools (SCPS) have partnered to launch a new program to fill teaching positions in the school district. The Education and Cultivation Homegrown (TEACH) program was developed so SCPS can grow their own teaching staff.

“The intent of the TEACH program is to elevate the teaching profession by fostering and developing our own SCPS homegrown teachers and keeping that talent here in our district,” said SCPS Superintendent Walt Griffin.

Under the program, qualified seniors in high schools across the county are identified by the school district and during their senior year, through Seminole State’s dual-enrollment program, take Introduction to the Teaching Profession in the fall online and Children and Adolescent Development for Educators online in the spring semester.

Once seniors graduate from high school, they attend Seminole State to complete their associate in arts degree.

“This is a wonderful partnership and example of how we’re making education a priority in our community,” said Seminole State President Georgia Lorenz. “We are proud to be working with Seminole County Public Schools and UCF on this important initiative.”

During their time at Seminole State, each student works with an assigned Seminole State advisor and a UCF “success coach” to ensure they have a seamless transition to UCF.

“Developing and keeping talent in our community makes us all better,” said UCF Interim President Thad Seymour, Jr. “By leveraging the strength of our DirectConnect to UCF partnership, we are creating a seamless pathway for our students to earn a life-changing degree while building a critical talent pipeline to educate the next generation.”

After graduating from Seminole State with their associate degree, the student transfers to UCF to complete their bachelor’s in education. Upon graduating from UCF, they are guaranteed a teaching position with SCPS.

Scholarships are available for students who enroll in the program.