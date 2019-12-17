Funding roundup

In Pennsylvania, Butler County Community College’s (BC3) plans for a new nursing and allied health building got a boost with a $500,000 gift from Grove City College. The high-tech, $9 million Victor K. Phillips Nursing and Allied Health building planned at BC3 also will serve Grove City students in technical and clinical courses as part of Grove City’s new bachelor’s degree program in nursing.

The gift comes five months after BC3 President Nick Neupauer and Grove City College President Paul McNulty announced a partnership between the two institutions.

“This collaboration and ultimate financial support from Grove City really speaks to our strength as an institution,” Neupauer said.

Maryland

Baltimore City Community College (BCCC) received a $200,000 National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to establish its biotechnology program in Baltimore City’s Edmondson-Westside and Western high schools.

The award is part of a $7.5 million grant from the NSF Advanced Technological Education program to address the demand for highly skilled biology technicians. BCCC is one of several two-year colleges and organizations comprising the new InnovATEBIO National Biotechnology Education Center that will consolidate biotech education projects into a national network. In addition to sharing best practices and innovations, the network will expand research and career opportunities for students at both two-year institutions and in secondary schools.

“This network can transform the landscape for biotech education,” said BCCC President Debra McCurdy. “By leveraging these connections, we can better meet the demand of the biotechnology industry by providing a steady pipeline of highly skilled graduates.”

For its role as the center’s first hub location, BCCC will deliver classes toward its biotechnology certificate program and provide portable lab equipment in the two partner high schools.

Missouri

Missouri State University-West Plains students have a new, powerful tool to use in their study of chemical compounds. With a three-year, $242,790 NSF grant, the institution purchased a 90-MHz nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer.

NMR studies improve understanding of synthetic organic/inorganic chemistry, materials chemistry and biochemistry, said ” Joseph “Kip” Rugutt, professor of chemistry and principal investigator for the grant.

“This instrument is an integral part of teaching and the research performed by undergraduate students that will impact green chemistry and recyclable ionic liquids used to accelerate reaction rates,” Rugutt wrote in the grant application.

New York

Finger Lakes Community College (FLCC) is closer to expanding its nursing program thanks to a $3 million donation from the Sands Family Foundation. The gift, the largest in the college’s history, will cover nearly half the cost of an expanded wing at the main campus to be called the Sands Center for Allied Health.

The expansion will enable the college to eventually double the number of students it accepts into its registered nursing associate degree program. Currently, FLCC has 80 openings for new students each fall.

“We are looking forward to being able to say yes to many more of our applicants, starting in 2021. This means more students finding good jobs when they finish here,” said FLCC President Robert Nye.

FLCC also will launch a licensed practical nursing certificate program (LPN), which can be completed in one year. The college anticipates scaling up to as many as 56 LPN openings per year within three years.

North Carolina

Durham Technical Community College Foundation was selected by Bank of America as one of this year’s two Neighborhood Builder award winners. The foundation will receive $200,000 over the next two years for projects undertaken by the Center for College and Community Service as well as leadership training. Durham Tech plans to use its funding to expand student support services and health and wellness efforts and to partner on affordable housing for students and the local community.

Pennsylvania

Community College of Allegheny County’s (CCAC’s) $65 million fundraising campaign got off to a good start with the announcement of a $5 million lead gift from Highmark Health to fund a 10-year investment in workforce development.

In addition to Highmark Health’s donation, the Highmark Foundation is funding a pilot program for 15 current Allegheny General Hospital employees, Pittsburgh Public Schools CTE program participants or current North Side residents to complete CCAC’s two-year registered nurse (RN) program.

The campaign aims to increase access to programs that prepare students for careers in high-demand fields that drive this region’s economic growth. CCAC is well on the way toward meeting its goal, with more than $44 million already committed by county, state, foundation and corporate partners.

HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, will use a $14,900 grant from the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust to better train and equip nursing students at its Gettysburg campus.

The campus nursing lab currently has 15 hospital beds that were installed when the program opened in 2003. Medical beds have changed significantly since that time. “Smart” medical beds have emerged in hospital and long-term care settings as integrated solutions for patient care, assistance and monitoring. With the funding, the college will replace eight of the 15 beds in the nursing lab with medical beds comparable to those found in clinical settings.

Tennessee

Cleveland State Community College (CSCC) will use a $20,000 SunTrust Bank grant to grow financial literacy for students. The goal is to provide students financial educational opportunities to help them become financially responsible and stable while in college. CSCC will develop special workshops, seminars and literacy events to help teach important financial principles to students.

Texas

Lamar Institute of Technology (LIT) students are benefiting from a $53,000 donation from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR). The funds were distributed to 11 LIT students in vocational programs, such as computer-aided drafting (CAD), heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), truck driving and industrial mechanics.

HLSR has donated $215,500 to LIT for scholarships since 2013. The scholarships help cover tuition, fees and/or books, tools and supplies for classes.

Washington

Edmonds Community College received two grants totaling more than $230,000 from the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges (SBCTC) to support homeless students and those in need of emergency assistance. SBCTC awarded $136,000 for the 2019-21 Supporting College Students Experiencing Homelessness (SSEH) grant and $96,000 for the 2019-21 Student Emergency Assistance Grant (SEAG).

The college will work in partnership with the Jean Kim Foundation on the SSEH grant and a pilot program to support students facing homelessness and housing insecurity. According to the foundation, about 50 Edmonds students reach out annually for housing or housing referral help. As part of the grant, the college and foundation will explore additional sites to build more tiny houses for homeless students.

Other SSEH grant recipients are South Puget Sound Community College, Walla Walla Community College and Yakima Valley College.

With the SEAG funding, Edmonds will streamline the process for students in need to tap help. The college will establish one primary office to work with students and to streamline the application process to make it quick and simple. The college also plans to launch an outreach campaign to address the stigma around asking for help and inform students and employees about the program.