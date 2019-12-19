e-Headlines

Bipartisan bill to fund minority-serving colleges, streamline student aid signed into law

Washington Post

President Trump on Thursday signed into law bipartisan legislation to restore millions of dollars in federal funding to minority-serving colleges and streamline key parts of the federal student aid system.

How community college, Goldman Sachs are helping Philly small businesses become ‘bankable’

Philadelphia Inquirer

Since Goldman Sachs launched the 10,000 Small Businesses program in Philadelphia in 2013, the Community College of Philadelphia has churned out more than 500 graduates through 20 cohorts, billed as a mini-MBA.

Housatonic Community College offering mental health first aid class for first responders

WTNH

To help educate first responders on mental illness, as well as those experiencing a mental health crisis, the Connecticut college will offer a one-day course to law enforcement, firefighters and EMS.

Lawmakers hesitant to support $30M community college request

Laramie Boomerang

A $30 million funding request from Wyoming’s community college presidents didn’t gain much traction among members of the state Joint Appropriations Committee.

Connecticut community colleges to offer free tuition

CT Post

Incoming students will pay no tuition or fees at Connecticut community colleges starting this fall under a plan approved by the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities Board of Regents.