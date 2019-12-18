e-Headlines

Commentary: Why adults quit college and how to bring them back

Lumina Foundation News & Views

Adult learners who “stopped out” clearly need education to be more affordable; they need education and work to fit easily together in their lives, and they want to see meaningful career benefits from spending time and money to learn.

Congress to renew open textbook pilot grant program with $7M appropriation

SPARC

A bipartisan budget agreement reached in Congress will renew and strengthen the federal Open Textbook Pilot Grant Program with $7 million in funding for Fiscal Year 2020 — a $2 million increase over previous years.

Student loans a lot like the subprime mortgage debacle, watchdog says

NPR

Mike Calhoun rang the alarm bell early on about the subprime mortgage debacle — before reckless lending drove the economy into recession. These days, he’s sounding the alarm about student loans.