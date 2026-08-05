NSF launches $100M AI hub program

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has announced a new grant program to help colleges and universities gain access to the computing power needed for artificial intelligence (AI) research. NSF plans to invest about $100 million to support up to 10 regional AI hubs across the country.

The agency says many institutions lack the technology and resources needed to fully participate in AI-related research. The new program aims to broaden access while helping colleges prepare students for jobs that increasingly require AI skills.

Community and technical colleges are specifically included in the initiative. According to the solicitation, the hubs should expand opportunities for a wide range of institutions, including smaller colleges and community colleges.

Building regional partnerships

Under the program, colleges and universities will work with businesses, foundations, and state or local governments to create state or regional partnerships. Those partnerships will be responsible for securing the technology and resources needed to support AI activities. NSF funding will focus on coordinating the partnerships, training faculty and developing the workforce.

Participating hubs are expected to create opportunities such as internships, apprenticeships, research partnerships and other hands-on learning experiences tied to regional workforce needs.

The grant program also will support training for faculty and the development of courses and instructional materials that help students learn how AI can be used in scientific and technical fields.

National effort

NSF says the initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen the nation’s AI capabilities and prepare more students and workers for AI-related careers. The regional hubs also will connect with other national AI programs supported by the federal government.

NSF expects individual awards to range from $4 million to $12 million over five years, with only one award planned per state or multi-state region. Full proposals are due November 4.