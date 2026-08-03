Newsmakers

New CEOs

Shelley Barkley will become the ninth president of Spoon River College in Illinois at the end of August. She is currently vice president of academic and student affairs at John Wood Community College (JWCC), also in Illinois.

Barkley helped position JWCC as a national leader in rural student success by leading the college’s participation in the Rural Guided Pathways Project, according to JWCC. She also strengthened student services by expanding wraparound supports to help remove barriers to student success, including access to basic needs resources, mental health services and other critical supports. In addition, Barkley led the integration of academic and student affairs, creating a more seamless student experience through closer alignment of instruction and student support services, the college said in a release.

“Dr. Barkley has made significant contributions to John Wood Community College during her tenure and is a true champion for student success and educational attainment for all,” said JWCC President Aron Potter.

Spoon River College’s board of trustees honed in on Barkley’s exceptional commitment to student success, her innovative leadership, and her deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing rural community colleges.

“Her experience leading academic and student affairs, advancing workforce partnerships, and improving student outcomes aligns closely with Spoon River College’s mission and vision for the future,” said Kevin Meade, chair of Spoon River College’s board of trustees.

Prior to John Wood, Barkley served in various academic leadership roles at Sauk Valley Community College, including dean of general education and assistant dean of career and technical education. She also previously served at Sauk Valley as an assistant professor of psychology. In addition, Barkley was an adjunct instructor of psychology for Kishwaukee College.

Joseph Keating has been named the seventh president of Zane State College. He has served as the Ohio college’s interim president since February.

“My focus for Zane State is clear: more students starting their journey, more students finishing what they start, and more graduates stepping directly into good careers right here at home,” Keating said in a release.

Prior to his interim role, Keating was Zane State’s chief information and risk management officer since 2023. Prior to that, he was the college’s executive director of operations for three years, and executive director of information technology services and institutional research for almost four years.

In 2010, Keating was named director of operations for Ohio University Zanesville and Zane State College, serving both institutions on their shared campus. In 2016, he joined Zane State full time as chief information officer.

Chuck Lloyd will be the next chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire, effective August 24. He currently is the system’s vice chancellor, a position he has held since 2023.

The system’s board of trustees noted that it was impressed with Lloyd’s professional trajectory, his approach to leadership and his deep relationships within New Hampshire that will help him guide the system in the next phase of its evolution.

“His thorough understanding of our students, colleges, operations and mission makes him an ideal choice to advance CCSNH into the future,” said Donnalee Lozeau, chair of the board.

From 2017 to 2023, Lyoyd was president of White Mountains Community College (New Hampshire). In 2024, he concurrently served as interim president of Manchester Community College (New Hampshire).

Interim president

Eileen Glover is now interim president at River Valley Community College in New Hampshire, her alma mater.

Since 2021, Glover has been River Valley’s department chair for allied health programs and, in 2019, was given responsibility for restarting the practical nursing program at campuses within the community college system, according to a release. Formerly, she was director of professional development and nursing standards, interim vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at the Brattleboro Retreat.

Kudos

Mary Way Bolt, president of Cecil College in Maryland, made the Daily Record’s 2026 Maryland Top 500, a list of professional leaders who have set the foundation for Maryland’s economic success and built upon that base to chart the state’s future growth.

“This is the gold standard to acknowledge the impact of innovators and icons across the Free State’s most important public and private sectors,” the publication said.

Bolt was noted for her leadership in Cecil College’s launching high-demand programs in accelerated nursing, bioproduction, data science and technology, generating an estimated $18.2 million in tax revenue. The newspaper also recognized her state and national advocacy efforts on behalf of community colleges.

Appointments

Kaskaskia College President George Evans is now president of the Illinois Community College Council of Presidents, which represents CEOs of the state’s 39 community college districts and 45 community colleges. Evans said in a release that he is honored to take on the role at a time when community colleges continue to play an increasingly important part in workforce development, economic growth and expanding access to higher education.

“Illinois community colleges are uniquely positioned to respond to the changing needs of students, employers and communities,” he said. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow community college presidents to strengthen our collective voice and continue advancing the important work taking place across our state.”

Evans also serves as a member of the Illinois Community College Board. He was appointed to the statewide board by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2023 and confirmed by the Illinois Senate in 2025.

Tanya Giddings returns to her alma mater, Central New Mexico Community College, to serve as its new associate vice president of finance and operations. Most recently, Giddings was director of government and community relations at Luna Community College.

Anthony Garafola has been appointed assistant vice president for finance and business at LaGuardia Community College (New York). Since 2016, he has served as the New York college’s senior director of budget and financial planning.

April Nilsen comes to Shoreline College (Washington) as its new associate vice president of development and community engagement, and executive director of its foundation. She most recently was vice president of development and impact at Washington Alliance for Better Schools.

Megbill “Bill” Khodhair is the new program head for the Mountain Gateway Community College‘s commercial driver’s license (CDL) program. He has served as the Virginia college’s CDL instructor and lead instructor since 2018.

Shadi Kilani is now at Arizona Western College as its new executive vice president of the Arizona Western Entrepreneurial College. He comes from Tarrant County College (Texas), where he was division dean of health, business and industry and interim vice president for academic affairs.

Jessica Perez is the new assistant vice president and chief career and industry partnerships officer at Queensborough Community College (New York). She comes from LaGuardia Community College, where she was director of its Center for Career & Professional Development. She also was an assistant adjunct professor at Lehman College.

Jennifer Sabourin is coming to Iowa’s Southeastern Community College as its new vice president of student affairs. She previously was vice president of student services and athletics at Gogebic Community College in Michigan.

Nicholas Vick is now provost of the Clearwater Campus and EpiCenter at St. Petersburg College (Florida). He comes from Tallahassee State College, where he served for seven years, most recently as dean of applied sciences and technology.

Valerie Wilson-Wilbert has been appointed to executive director of admissions and records at Mississippi Delta Community College. She previously served as the college’s director of admissions.

At Maricopa Community Colleges in Arizona, Dennis Curran is now vice chancellor of business services and chief financial officer, and Jerry Sheehan will serve as vice chancellor and chief information officer. Curran comes from Allan Hancock College in California, where he was associate superintendent/vice president of finance and administration. Sheehan most recently served as CIO at the Salk Institute of Biological Studies.