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University Business
A new accreditation proposed rule is imminent. The moment calls for action on two fronts.
Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) website
I recently met with leaders of Northeast Mississippi Community College, Copiah-Lincoln Community College and East Central Community College. These are three of the 15 public community colleges in the state. Their superpower is pairing classroom teaching with practical experience in the workplace.
Colorado will select training programs for new Pell initiative. But data shows a ‘mixed bag’ in outcomes.
Chalkbeat Colorado
The data shows most graduates from Colorado’s certificate programs earn more than their peers with just a high school degree. But the geographic region, program size and school students attend factor into the wages they earn.
SCSU Today
St. Cloud State University (SCSU) and North Hennepin Community College (NHCC) last week celebrated their new partnership, which will now see various SCSU graduate programs delivered at NHCC’s Brooklyn Park campus beginning this week.