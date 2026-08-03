Associated Press

The centerpiece of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s agenda as National Governors Association chair — a national program to build communities and draw young people into the workforce through service-oriented work — could be a pillar of a future presidential campaign. The “Service United” campaign opens with $10 million in philanthropic support to build on similar work Moore has done in Maryland, including a $5 million expansion of an apprenticeship program in the state announced last week.