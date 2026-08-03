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By Daily Staff August 3, 2026    Print

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says he’s ‘very concerned’ Trump will interfere in the midterm elections
Associated Press
The centerpiece of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s agenda as National Governors Association chair — a national program to build communities and draw young people into the workforce through service-oriented work — could be a pillar of a future presidential campaign. The “Service United” campaign opens with $10 million in philanthropic support to build on similar work Moore has done in Maryland, including a $5 million expansion of an apprenticeship program in the state announced last week.

How colleges are reckoning with the GOP’s push to cut tuition costs
Politico Weekly Education
Another 64 Education Department employees will move to other federal agencies. The lion’s share of the employees, 52 workers in the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education and Office of Postsecondary Education, will be transferred to the Labor Department.

Ivy Tech Community College Muncie hosts empowering All-Girls STEM Camp
Muncie Journal
The free, five-day program provides local students with a dynamic, hands-on introduction to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, empowering young women across Delaware County to explore technical fields in an engaging, supportive, and collaborative environment.

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Daily Staff
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