Funding roundup

Southeastern Community College (SCC) has received a $100,000 donation from the Columbus County Home Builders Association (CCHBA). The gift will be split among its technical programs and primarily used to improve classrooms and purchase new training equipment.

“I’ve always enjoyed the construction business, and I’ve been in it since 1972,” CCHBA President Bill Worley said during a check presentation in July. “If this donation can help a student turn on that light, build a business, hire a few guys and be successful, you know, it’s worth it. I like to see everybody succeed.”

For the past five years, CCHBA has awarded three scholarships to high school graduates at all high schools in Columbus County. With a surplus in funds, CCHBA voted to make the donation to SCC.

California

The Foundation for California Community Colleges (FoundationCCC) announced $486,300 in Nursing Education Investment grants to San Bernardino Valley College and the California State University, Fresno Foundation (CSU Fresno Foundation).

Funded by the Nursing Education Investment Fund (NEIF) and administered by FoundationCCC, the grants support projects that improve nursing education through faculty development, expanded clinical training and accelerated pathways to registered nursing.

San Bernardino Valley College will use the funding to equip expanded nursing skills and simulation laboratories in the college’s new health sciences building with practice-ready clinical equipment. The CSU Fresno Foundation received funding for “Strengthening Community College Nursing Faculty Capacity through Regional Collaboration.” Supporting five community colleges, 11 additional nursing programs and 10 clinical partners, the initiative will strengthen faculty, director and clinical preceptor preparation across the Central San Joaquin Valley.

Idaho

A donation of new equipment will boost North Idaho College’s heavy equipment operator apprenticeship program. The college received a 2020 Caterpillar 420E loader backhoe from ACI Northwest.

The backhoe will be used by students in the apprenticeship program as they develop skills operating and maintaining heavy equipment used in the construction industry. Students go on to work in a variety of industries such as construction, infrastructure, mining, timber and more.

NIC Executive Director of Workforce and Economic Development Colby Mattila (left) receives the keys to a 2020 Caterpillar 420E loader backhoe from ACI Northwest, Inc. President and CEO Bill Radobenko. (Photo: NIC)

Michigan

To help address Michigan’s shortage of emergency medical professionals, the West Bloomfield Fire Department will provide more than $328,000 to cover tuition costs for 131 students enrolled in Oakland Community College’s (OCC) EMT and paramedic programs beginning this fall.

The initiative is funded through a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services EMS Workforce Development grant awarded to the West Bloomfield Fire Department to strengthen the state’s emergency medical services workforce.

OCC EMS Program Director Lisa Vala said many prospective students struggle to afford training because EMT and paramedic programs require significant time away from work.

“Financial challenges prevent many qualified people from pursuing careers in EMS,” Vala said. “Covering tuition costs removes one of the biggest obstacles for students and will allow more people to enroll in our EMS programs, ultimately benefiting communities across our region.”

As part of their education, OCC EMS students complete clinical rotations and internships with the West Bloomfield Fire Department. The department hopes many graduates will choose to join its team.

“We’re currently staffed below our authorized EMS positions, and upcoming retirements will create additional opportunities,” said Blake Belsky, the fire department’s deputy chief. “Expanding the number of well-trained EMS professionals benefits not only West Bloomfield but communities across Oakland County. Whether graduates choose to work with us or another department, everyone wins.”

Pennsylvania

Somerset Trust Company has donated $220,000 to the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation, directing the contribution to the college’s Educational Income Tax Credit (EITC) fund. The gift means the college can offer free three-credit dual-enrollment courses for eligible high school students in Cambria and Somerset Counties. In total, more than 900 students may be impacted by the donation.

The EITC program allows Somerset Trust and other eligible businesses to invest directly in Penn Highlands’ educational initiatives that benefit regional high school students.

“By removing financial barriers to college-level courses, we are opening doors for students to achieve more, explore their interests, make informed decisions about their educational and career goals, and dramatically accelerate their time to completion,” said Penn Highlands President Steve Nunez.