Becoming more agile in the age of AI

Community colleges must become more nimble in reading and reacting to workforce trends as artificial intelligence accelerates changes in the labor market, according to a new report from Harvard University’s Project on Workforce and Education Design Lab.

The report argues that colleges need faster, more sophisticated ways to gather and act on information that connects learners to employers’ evolving needs. The authors call this approach “dynamic labor market alignment” and say it is essential to community colleges’ roles in economic mobility and regional economic development.

Community colleges occupy a unique position at the intersection of education, workforce development and economic development, the report notes.

“This positions community colleges to do more than react to labor market demand,” the authors write. “Instead, they can help attract new industries, support business expansion, expand equity across the labor market by reaching underserved populations, and strengthen workforce infrastructure upon which regional economies depend.”

Despite their reputation for workforce responsiveness, many colleges rely heavily on traditional labor market data sources that may not be timely enough for today’s rapidly changing economy, the report says. Instead, institutions should draw on a wider range of federal, state, local and third-party data, as well as learner outcomes, employer feedback and AI tools to identify emerging trends.

Smart and agile

The goal is to create systems that continuously detect changes, interpret their implications and respond quickly. Too often, colleges’ efforts to innovate remain isolated initiatives rather than part of an institution-wide strategy, the report says.

Drawing on case studies, interviews with about 150 stakeholders across four community colleges and a national convening of more than 100 college leaders, the report highlights institutions that have built processes for ongoing adaptation. At Colorado’s Community College of Aurora, for example, annual reviews of labor market data, student outcomes and employer input led the college to eliminate 30 underperforming programs and launch 19 new programs in high-demand fields.

Rather than making major program changes every few years, the report recommends building systems for continuous adaptation. It calls for greater institutional agility, data-informed decision-making, and strategic use of technology across teaching and learning, student support, career navigation and employer engagement.

Importantly, workforce responsiveness should be an institution-wide responsibility, not just the work of workforce development offices. The report applies its framework to four key areas: program portfolio management, curriculum design, career navigation and resource allocation.

For college presidents, the report raises questions about whether existing governance structures, budget processes and approval systems allow their institutions to move quickly enough to meet shifting workforce demands. The authors suggest that the colleges best positioned for the future will be those that build adaptability into the fabric of their institutions.