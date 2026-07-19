The promise of innovative mental health models

As demand for mental health services continues to grow at colleges nationwide, often due to service capacity, some institutions are moving beyond the traditional counseling center model. These centers are embracing population-level frameworks and stepped care models designed to reach students before they reach a crisis point.

The shift reflects both necessity and emerging evidence. With counseling staff ratios at two-year colleges averaging one clinician per 3,000 students (far exceeding the recommended 1-to-1,500 ceiling set by the International Association of Counseling Services), counseling center directors and administrators are turning to stepped care models to extend the reach of clinical resources through health promotion, prevention, early intervention and community-based referrals, while matching treatment intensity to student need.

Stepped care: Meeting students where they are

Stepped care takes a strategic approach. Rather than routing every struggling student directly to a clinician, stepped care creates a continuum: from self-guided digital tools and peer support at the lower tiers, through group counseling and skills-based workshops in the middle, to individual therapy and crisis intervention at the highest level. The model, originally developed within primary care and population-based mental health systems and later adapted for higher education, has shown particular promise in resource-constrained environments. Research on stepped care models indicates that these frameworks can improve access to mental health services, reduce wait times and better allocate limited clinical resources by matching treatment intensity to student need.

For community colleges in particular, where students often lack the time or flexibility required for weekly therapy appointments, the lower tiers of stepped care (e.g., digital screenings, drop-in wellness workshops, psychoeducation, text-based support tools) offer accessible, lower-intensity options aligned with student need. Several institutions have integrated platforms into stepped care or hybrid mental health service models, providing students with on-demand, cognitive–behavioral therapy–based modules accessible via phone or computer.

A systems-level framework

A stepped care model is often included within a more comprehensive college mental health framework. Comprehensive frameworks include the American College Health Association’s Healthy Campus Framework or the JED Foundation’s Comprehensive Approach to Mental Health Promotion and Suicide Prevention. One of the more comprehensive frameworks in use at two-year institutions is the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute’s Minding College Minds Framework, a multitiered model developed to help institutions build coordinated mental health ecosystems. The framework emphasizes collaboration across academic affairs, student services and community partners, positioning mental health not as the exclusive domain of counseling centers but as a shared institutional responsibility. It includes key components related to universal supports, therapeutic supports and crisis supports, bolstered by the recognition that institutional commitment is critical.

Institutions implementing a framework embed mental health through various strategies like training faculty to recognize early warning signs, equipping advisors with warm referral protocols, and creating peer educator programs that normalize help-seeking among students. Qualitative research with community college administrators suggests that passive, self-initiated help-seeking alone is insufficient to meet student mental health needs, underscoring the importance of equipping faculty and staff as frontline identifiers and connectors to support.

Ultimately, having a comprehensive framework helps colleges adopt multilevel strategies that extend beyond counseling centers, creating campuswide culture change and coordination with community resources.

Reaching the hardest-to-reach students

Stepped care and the comprehensive frameworks share a common concern: that students with the greatest mental health needs are often the least likely to access services due to barriers like stigma, limited awareness and structural constraints. For community colleges, that population is substantial. First-generation students, students of color, parenting students and students experiencing housing or food insecurity all face multiple barriers to care.

Related to these barriers, peer support programs have emerged as a promising tool for bridging that gap. Trained student peers, often from backgrounds similar to the students they serve, can reduce stigma, increase awareness of available resources, and provide a first point of contact that feels less clinical and more accessible. Peer-delivered mental health support has been shown to improve student well-being and may serve as a bridge to formal services by increasing help-seeking behaviors and facilitating connections to professional care.

Also consistent with a stepped care approach, community colleges increasingly rely on partnerships with community-based mental health providers to extend clinical capacity and ensure access to higher-intensity services beyond what campuses can provide directly. Rather than expanding in-house staffing alone, these partnerships connect students to external providers for ongoing therapy, medication management, crisis and substance use services and other specialized care that can continue beyond enrollment, helping to match treatment intensity to student need across the continuum of care.

Building a culture, not just a program

Mental health experts and student affairs leaders increasingly agree that sustainable progress to address student mental health requires more than adding more counselors. It requires shifting campus culture, embedding well-being into the institutional mission, academic policy, and the physical environment in ways that signal to every student that their health and well-being matter.

The community colleges making the most progress share a common characteristic: they have invested in coordinated approaches, empowering work across stakeholder groups. This empowerment aligns resources and holds the institution accountable to measurable outcomes. What remains is the institutional investment and support to implement them at scale.