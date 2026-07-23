Survey shows public’s strong views on two-year colleges

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By Daily Staff July 23, 2026    Print

A new national survey finds that two-year colleges receive higher positive ratings than four-year institutions on six of seven attributes measured, from access to workforce preparation.

Traditionally, community colleges have done better in public opinion surveys on their value and access than four-year institutions, but results from a new survey by Gallup in partnership with Lumina Foundation offer more details and go beyond value.

The survey shows that two-year colleges were seen overwhelmingly better than four-year colleges in providing access to education for people from all backgrounds — 68% of survey participants rated two-year colleges “good” to “excellent” on this question, compared to 45% for four-year colleges.

On providing an affordable education, 54% gave good marks for two-year colleges, compared to 12% for four-year colleges. Breaking it down further, 23% said two-year colleges were “excellent” in this category, compared to just 4% for four-year institutions. In fact, the percentage of survey participants who rated four-year colleges as “poor” in this category is what stood out: 63%, compared to 20% who felt the same about two-year colleges.

Two-year colleges also received higher marks (good to excellent) for preparing students for the workforce: 52% versus 32%. Breaking it down, 14% said two-year workforce efforts were “excellent,” compared to 7% who said the same of four-years’ efforts.

Survey participants also leaned toward two-year colleges on providing a quality education, 61% compared to 50%.

The public also had higher opinions of the two-year sector in promoting free speech and respect for differing viewpoints. 46% saw two-year colleges as being good to excellent in this category, compared to 38% for four-year colleges.

In addition, two-year colleges had an edge in the public’s view when it came to preparing students to adapt to technological advances like AI — 47% versus 39%.

The one category that four-year colleges fared better in the public’s view was on finding new discoveries and advancing knowledge, with 53% giving four-years a rating of good to excellent, compared to 46% for two-years. Breaking it down, 17% said four-years did an excellent job and 36% said they did a good job. For two-year colleges, 11% said they did an excellent job, with 35% saying they did a good job.

The results are from the June 1-15 Lumina Foundation-Gallup Confidence in Higher Education survey.

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