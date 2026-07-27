Newsmakers

New CEO

Carl Smalls will be the next president of Pratt Community College in Kansas, effective in August. He is currently chief financial officer and vice president of finance and administration at Danville Community College (Virginia).

Pratt board members cited Smalls’ record as a higher education finance leader, strategist and student-success advocate. Smalls has led major capital initiatives, implemented financial system modernization, expanded workforce and small-business programs in rural communities, and played a key role in institutional reaccreditation, the college said in a release.

Prior to his current role, Smalls served as special assistant to the president at Southside Virginia Community College, associate professor of business administration at Guilford Technical Community College and department chair at Lake Superior State University. He has also held senior executive roles in the financial services industry, including serving as CEO and managing director of WILMOCO Capital Management.

CEO on the move

Monty Sullivan is on deck to head the 58-college North Carolina Community College System. He retired earlier this year as president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS), which he led for 12 years. Sullivan’s nomination awaits confirmation from the state General Assembly.

Under Sullivan’s leadership, annual graduates at LCTCS nearly doubled between 2014 and 2025, according to the system. Foundation assets tripled. Sullivan led legislative requests for more than $500 million into new and modernized training facilities. He equipped Louisiana’s colleges with updated technology and data systems, and opened new pathways for students.

“Dr. Monty Sullivan has the passion, experience, vision, character and proven record to lead our community college system at the speed of business and innovation,” said Tom Looney, chair of the State Board of Community Colleges.

Wake Technical Community College President Scott Ralls, who served as system president from 2008 to 2015, and Sullivan have previously appeared before congressional hearings on higher education and workforce topics over the years, connecting with each other through their leadership on workforce development initiatives.

“I’ve sat in the system president’s chair, and I can tell you what this moment asks for. Dr. Monty Sullivan and I made the case for Workforce Pell to members of Congress, and I watched him do the thing the best system leaders do — turn what employers need into policy that reaches students,” Ralls said. “There is not a better person in the country to lead North Carolina’s community colleges.”

Sullivan’s nomination now goes to the North Carolina General Assembly for confirmation. He is expected to serve as acting president, pending contract approval, while legislators consider the nomination. A start date has not been set.

Prior to serving as LCTCS president, Sullivan was chancellor of Delgado Community College (Louisiana), executive vice president of LCTCS, and vice chancellor for academics and research at the Virginia Community College System. He also served as interim president of Virginia’s Eastern Shore Community College and vice chancellor of academic services and student affairs at Louisiana Delta Community College.

Appointments

Bronwyn Bates has been promoted to workforce development director at Maryland’s Harford Community College. She previously served as the college’s workforce programs manager since 2021.

Fred Brittain has joined the Maine Community College System as chief information officer. He previously worked for an IT consultant for three years, after serving as chief information officer for the state of Maine for four years.

Lori Jackson is now at Lincoln Land Community College (her alma mater) as its agriculture access and engagement coordinator. She previously was the youth and collegiate program coordinator at the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Alexander Ott has been appointed as dean of curriculum advancement and student achievement at Bronx Community College in New York. He previously served as the college’s associate dean of academic affairs for curriculum matters and academic programs.

Bala S. Raja is the new vice president of instruction at Clovis Community College (New Mexico). He comes from Citrus College (California), where he was dean of academic affairs.

Danni Scott is now director of admissions at West Georgia Technical College. She comes from South College, where she served in various roles within the admissions department.

Stephanie M. Slagan is the new vice president of administrative services at Orange Coast College in California. Most recently, she was assistant superintendent/vice president of administrative services and college advancement at the Palo Verde Community College District.