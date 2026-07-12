Newsmakers

Kudos

Meghan Brown, vice president of advancement and operations at Central Carolina Community College (CCCC), was named to the Triangle Business Journal’s 2026 40 Under 40 list, recognizing emerging leaders shaping North Carolina’s Triangle area. Brown, who attended classes at CCCC as a dual enrollment student, said the recognition highlights the growing role CCCC plays in the Triangle’s workforce and North Carolina’s economy.

Appointments

Elizabeth (Libby) Argiri has joined Oakland Community College (Michigan) as its new vice chancellor for administrative services. She comes from Macomb Community College (Michigan), where she was executive vice president of administration.

David Beighley has been tapped to be provost and vice president of academic affairs at Pierpont Community & Technical College (West Virginia). He previously served in an interim role as provost since March 2025.

Becky Boone has been appointed vice president for institutional effectiveness and development at Horry-Georgetown Technical College. She has served the South Carolina college for 24 years, most recently as assistant vice president for institutional support and accreditation.

Arthur Bradford has been named senior vice president of finance and administration at NorthWest Arkansas Community College. He previously was chief financial officer and senior vice president for administration at the University of North Texas at Dallas.

Nick Branson is the new vice president of analytics, strategy and research at College of DuPage (Illinois). He comes from College of Lake County (Illinois), where he was assistant vice president of strategic advancement.

Jennifer Bray is the next provost of health sciences and the Perry Health Sciences Campus at Wake Technical Community College in North Carolina, effective July 13. She previously served as dean of health sciences at Kilgore College in Texas.

John Eisler has been appointed dean of the School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at Hudson Valley Community College in New York. He previously was associate vice president of academic affairs and acting dean of the School of Business, Science, Technology and Math at Mount Wachusett Community College in Massachusetts.

Mark Fidel has been named interim CEO for CNM Ingenuity, a workforce and economic development arm of Central New Mexico Community College. Fidel previously served as chair of the CNM Ingenuity board since 2020.

Heidi Getchell-Bastien is now dean of business and professional studies at Northern Essex Community College (NECC) in Massachusetts. The NECC alumna was most recently a tenured professor of legal studies and government at Mass Bay Community College and a visiting associate professor of management at Framingham State University.

David Harper, Jr., was recently promoted to provost and executive vice president at Chesapeake College (Maryland). Over his 21 years at the college, he most recently was dean for faculty and teaching and a faculty member in the English department.

Halvern Johnson is the new director of development at the Hillsborough College Foundation in Florida. He brings more than 25 years of experience advancing mission-driven organizations through fundraising, partnership development and community engagement.

Libby Martinez is the new manager of the Compton College District Foundation in California. She previously served as the college’s coordinator for EOPS/CARE.

Comanchette “Camie” McBee is joining Eastern Iowa Community Colleges as vice chancellor of academic affairs. She currently is dean of institutional effectiveness, social sciences, communication and business at Iowa Western Community College.

Nick Moore, who recently became the adult education state director for the Alabama Community College System, has joined the board of directors for Credential Engine, a nonprofit focused on providing access to clear information about credentials, qualifications and skills. Moore previously served as acting assistant secretary for the Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education at the U.S. Education Department, while concurrently serving as deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration.

Pedro Navarrete is now vice president for student services and enrollment management at Yakima Valley College in Washington. He previously served in an interim role for the position, and prior to that was the college’s assistant dean and dean of the Grandview Campus and college and career readiness.

Bobby Pace has been appointed interim vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at the Colorado Community Colleges System. He previously was provost and vice president of academic success at the Community College of Aurora (Colorado).

Clara Saenz is now assistant dean for workforce education at St. Petersburg College in Florida. She comes from Dallas College in Texas, where she most recently served as director of workforce education.

Wesley Spinks has joined South Carolina’s Northeastern Technical College as vice president of academic affairs. He previously served at York Technical College as associate dean of arts and sciences.