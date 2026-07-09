Newsmakers

CEO on the move

Tawny Dotson is now the eighth superintendent/president of California’s Mt. San Jacinto College (MSJC). She previously was president of Yuba College (California) since 2020.

MSJC board president Tom Ashley said in a release that Dotson “brings a thoughtful and forward-looking vision that reflects the values that define our college — excellence, integrity, access, and, above all, a commitment to student success.”

Dotson began her career as an Air Force officer at Beale Air Force Base before transitioning to higher education, working at institutions in Oklahoma, Washington and California. Prior to Yuma College, Dotson served for nearly eight years at Clover Park Technical College (Washington), holding positions as interim vice president for instruction and vice president for strategic development. Dotson has also served as a guest lecturer and adjunct faculty member in marketing, photography, communication studies and college success.

New CEOs

Jacob Atkin is now the 11th president of Lee College in Texas. He previously served as the college’s interim president — a position he held since February — and chief financial officer.

“Since stepping into the interim president role, Jacob Atkin has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision and a deep commitment to Lee College’s mission,” said Gilbert Santana, chair of the college’s Board of Regents. “He has successfully navigated complex operational, financial and strategic challenges while continuing to build strong partnerships across our community. The board is confident that Jacob is the right leader to guide Lee College into its next chapter of growth and opportunity.”

Atkin joined Lee College in 2025 as CFO and executive vice president of finance and administration. Previously, he was associate vice chancellor for finance at Houston City College. Atkin also spent 18 years at Utah Valley University, where he held several key roles, including associate vice president for finance, director of internal audit and manager of departmental accounting.

Ken Knelly is now the 10th president of Clinton Community College (New York). He has served as acting president of the college since 2025 and was previously named administrator in charge in 2024.

State University of New York (SUNY) Chancellor John B. King, Jr., noted Knelly has been instrumental in leading Clinton Community College through a period of growth and transformation, including the successful relocation of the college onto SUNY Plattsburgh’s campus. He helped achieve impressive enrollment growth on campus, reposition the Institute of Advanced Manufacturing as a regional workforce development hub, and secured reaccreditation through the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, King said.

A former journalist, Knelly began his career at SUNY Plattsburgh in 2014, leading an integrated university marketing and communications team, according to a release. He moved to the office of the president in 2017, adding administrative responsibilities and later was chief of staff. He began serving as special advisor to SUNY for the Clinton Community College Transition in February 2024, followed by his appointments as administrator in charge.

Interim CEOs

Melissa Batten will serve as interim president of Horry-Georgetown Technical College (South Carolina), effective August 1. She most recently was the college’s vice president for student affairs.

“Dr. Batten brings steady leadership, institutional knowledge and a clear focus on student success,” HGTC board chair Robert P. Hucks said in a release.

Batten has led key institutional initiatives that support student engagement, access and completion, while maintaining a consistent focus on service, responsiveness and operational effectiveness, according to the college. She has worked closely with faculty and staff to strengthen the student experience and ensure alignment with the college’s mission and strategic priorities.

Kenneth Alexander, who is mayor of Norfolk, Virginia, has joined Richard Bland College (RBC) as its interim president. He most recently was vice chancellor for strategic partnerships at the Virginia Community College System and executive director of the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education. He is also a former state lawmaker.

Alexander’s “political acumen, academic leadership and commitment to regional workforce and economic development make him uniquely suited to lead the college during this transition,” said W. Kevin Massengill, rector of the RBC Board of Visitors.

Alexander began his academic career teaching international relations at Tidewater Community College (Virginia), according to a release. In the Virginia General Assembly, he served on key committees, including House Education and Senate Finance and Appropriations, where he supported funding for major higher education capital projects.

Alexander has served as mayor of Norfolk since 2016, recently announcing he will not seek reelection. During his tenure, he partnered with Norfolk State University and Old Dominion University to help establish a downtown innovation hub and launched the Institute for Innovation & Entrepreneurship to strengthen collaboration between industry and academia.

CEO retirement

Ed Klonoski, who has served for 18 years as president of Charter Oak State College — Connecticut’s public online college that provides master’s, bachelor’s and associate degree programs, and certificate programs for adults — retired last month. He has received emeritus status.

Klonoski has capped a 48-year career in higher education, including 28 years at Charter Oak, where he initially served as the institution’s first director of technology. Under his leadership, Charter Oak grew from one academic major to 21 and launched its first four graduate programs, according to the college. Klonoski also oversaw the creation of the Community College Tuition Match Scholarship Program, which enables CT State Community College graduates to complete their bachelor’s degrees at Charter Oak at the same tuition rate they paid at CT State.

Klonoski also previously served as the first president of the Connecticut Distance Learning Consortium, a collaborative effort by 37 state institutions of learning to deliver high-quality, web-based education.

Kudos

Mark Brainard, president of Delaware Technical Community College (DTCC), was recently named the recipient of the 2026 Milestone Award CEO of the Year by the Delaware Business Times. The award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated significant, sustained success in leading a business or nonprofit organization in Delaware while making a positive, measurable contribution to the state’s community.

The publication noted that Brainard, an alumnus of DTCC, has transformed the college through $170 million in capital investments, launched degree programs to address the state’s nursing and teacher shortages, developed a statewide dual-enrollment program for high school students and more.

Jena Marr, president of Redlands Community College in Oklahoma, is among 52 distinguished individuals selected to participate in Leadership Oklahoma’s Class 39. The program invites leaders from business, education, healthcare, agriculture, government and nonprofit organizations to provide them with a firsthand understanding of the state’s unique strengths, challenges and opportunities.

“These leaders bring a remarkable breadth of experience, expertise and passion for Oklahoma,” said Jodi Lewis, president and CEO of Leadership Oklahoma. “Over the next ten months, they will engage in meaningful dialogue, explore the opportunities and challenges facing our state, and build lasting relationships that will help shape Oklahoma’s future for generations to come.”