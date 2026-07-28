Lowe’s Foundation awards new round of workforce grants

The Lowe’s Foundation this week announced nearly $8 million in grants to 10 community and technical colleges to support workforce development in the skilled trades professions to help fill a national shortage of skilled workers.

The Gable Grants program is part of the foundation’s $250 million commitment to train and develop 250,000 tradespeople by 2035. With the new grants, the Lowe’s Foundation’s total investment in skilled trades training since 2023 has exceeded $60 million and extends its network of funded partners to 73 organizations, according to a release.

The Gable Grant recipients will use their funding for a variety of activities, such as training in construction, carpentry, HVAC, electrical and plumbing, as well as supporting additional instructors (including bilingual instruction), expanding lab capacity and hands-on training equipment, scholarships, work-based learning experiences and more.

Beyond funding, the foundation seeks to inspire the next generation through initiatives like its Building Back America’s Trades docuseries, which features previous Gable Grant recipients, including Coconino Community College in Arizona.

The new round of colleges includes the following members of the American Association of Community Colleges: