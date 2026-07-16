How young men view higher ed

Young men are questioning the value of college, but despite trepidation, many would like to earn a college degree, according to a new report from Public Agenda.

“Listening to Young Men” captures the results of a survey of 3,559 American adults (18+), including 2,500 men, as well as information from focus groups with men. It primarily examines the challenges facing and expectations of young men (age 18 to 34), including their thoughts on higher education.

When asked about higher education, both young men and young women say it is less important today than 10 years ago to have a four-year degree to get a well-paying job. And 50% of young men and 55% of young women say that, in the next 10 years, a college degree will matter less for securing a good job. Further, a college education is a “questionable investment,” said 53% of men and 57% of women.

Looking specifically at young men, 63% without a degree say college is a questionable investment, compared to 42% of young men with a degree. Demographically, 55% of young Black men say a college education is the best investment, which is more than young White (48%), Asian (47%) and Latino (41%) men.

Reasons for opting out

One reason for their views on higher education is that colleges are “stuck in the past and not aligning with the needs of the future workplace,” according to the report. That belief is held by 55% of young men and 52% of young women surveyed.

Most young men – about 80% – say the type of degree or credential someone earns doesn’t have a bearing on the likelihood of getting a well-paying job. They also believe an associate degree and high school diploma are equally valuable on the job market.

Not surprisingly, cost and “a major life event” contributed to the decision not to pursue a degree after high school. Twenty percent of young Black men cited a major life event as their reason for not going to college, compared to 10% of Latino and 9% of White men. Meanwhile, 31% of young White men cited affordability as a major reason for not going to college, as did 26% of young Latino and 17% of Black men.

Views on college

The report also examined their perceptions of college – especially who they believe college is designed for.

For example, 38% of young men (versus 26% of young women) believe colleges are designed to benefit women more than men. Outside the survey, focus group participants spoke of how education in the United States is not designed with men in mind, stating “women are better at sitting still and paying attention for long stretches of time.”

Of note, some of the young men in the focus groups described “male-dominated” careers as hands-on and not requiring college.

“If we think about male-dominated careers, you got stuff like the trades, military, construction, you don’t really need to go to college for a lot of those things,” a 30-year-old male focus group participant said.

Also, due to technology and social media, it’s easier to be successful without a college degree, say 78% of young men and 79% of young women. Young men in the focus groups talked about generating income as an online or social media influencer, rather than taking the financial risk of pursuing a college degree.

Half of young men (50%) also say that colleges push liberal political views. Forty-three percent of young women say the same.

Better guidance

Despite this, 80% of young men surveyed who do not have and are not pursuing a degree said they would like to earn one. Young men also feel pressured by society to pursue a degree – 52% said they felt this way, even though they knew they weren’t ready for college.

Again, cost is a barrier, but so is indecision about what to study. Focus group participants noted that pursuing a degree without knowing what to study is a “luxury” due to the cost and time required.

Seventy percent of young men without a degree said they “wish they had better guidance in high school to understand their career options and how to achieve their goals,” the report says. That’s particularly true of young Latino men.

Of the young men surveyed who have degrees or are currently enrolled, 70% said they had someone to talk to for advice and guidance as they navigated post-high-school life.

Those young men who have earned a degree – including 81% of young Black men – say their college education helped them grow personally, professionally and socially. They also say it has helped prepare them to participate in civic life. And in focus groups, young men spoke about how education is useful in developing a community.

Beyond higher ed

In addition to looking at their views on higher education, the report includes sections on men’s experiences and attitudes toward social connection and civic participation.

The survey revealed that social disconnection is a problem, with 65% of young men feeling that most people do not understand them, and 40% reporting frequent feelings of isolation and irrelevance.

“They are isolated, distrustful (understandably) of the systems around them, and quietly carrying the weight of expectations they didn’t sign up for,” said Richard Reeves, president of the American Institute for Boys and Men. “We can’t help them until we see them clearly. This report helps us see them.”