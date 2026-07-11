House bills would codify ED program transfers

House Republicans last week introduced 10 bills that would begin to codify the Trump administration’s efforts to phase out the Education Department and move many of its duties to other federal agencies.

“The legislative package reflects a simple principle: education policy should be focused on helping students succeed — not preserving a federal bureaucracy for its own sake,” Tim Walberg (R-Michigan), chair of the Education and Workforce Committee, said in introducing the “Less Bureaucracy, Better Education” package on Thursday. The committee could consider the measure as early as this week.

Since last fall, the administration has gradually shifted parts of ED to other agencies, such as the departments of Labor (DOL), Health and Human Services, and State, through “interagency agreements.” The new bills would make those moves permanent while preserving the statutory authorities and funding for those programs.

For instance, the package would make permanent the shift of career and technical education and adult education, as well as postsecondary education programs such as TRIO and institutional aid, to DOL. Although the measures wouldn’t formally close ED, they would remove ED from overseeing programs, giving decision-making authority to the heads of the new agencies.

The bills face a tough road ahead without Democrats’ support, particularly in the Senate. House Democrats continue to argue that the agencies taking on ED functions are “ill-equipped” to carry them out.

“This would weaken educational opportunities and workforce readiness services for millions of Americans,” said Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia), the ranking member on the Education and Workforce Committee, in a release after the package of bills was released.

The GOP package comprises: