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Oregon Live
The Youth Experiencing Homelessness tuition and fee waiver enables current or former homeless youth to pursue degrees at Oregon’s community colleges and public universities by waiving remaining tuition and fees after other aid has been applied. Since 2022, nearly 400 students have been approved for the waiver.
WSYX
Columbus State Community College on Wednesday announced it would not place a levy on the November ballot that would have paid for free or reduced tuition for in-county students. Now, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is calling on property owners to “step up” to provide students with free college education.
News From the States
The South Dakota Board of Technical Education to approved a new radiology technician program Thursday for Lake Area Technical College. The program is already offered at Mitchell Technical College and Western Dakota Technical College. The presidents from those colleges collaborated with Lake Area Tech on its application and how it could fit into the technical education system.
Colorado Sun
Colorado must continue to view higher education not as an expense to be managed, but as an investment to be cultivated, writes outgoing University of Northern Colorado President Andy Feinstein.