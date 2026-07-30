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Associated Press
Texas community college administrators spoke publicly for the first time about the stress that the state funding shortfall puts on their budgets during a Texas Senate committee hearing this week. They said it will be hard to sustain the investments that state officials asked the colleges to make to improve students’ success.
EdSource
As Rudy Garcia neared completion of his associate degree in cybersecurity at Moorpark College, he was excited to learn of the Ventura County community college’s plans to offer a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity and network operations.
Commentary: Not every California student can afford to transfer. Community college bachelor’s degrees could help
EdSource
The real question is not which public system awards a bachelor’s degree. It is whether California is giving students a realistic opportunity to earn one.
Columbia Missourian
Fully funded by the training arm of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, a new program will allow current instructors to work toward an associate degree at North Central Missouri College, and then complete a bachelor’s degree at the University of Central Missouri, all while remaining in the workforce.