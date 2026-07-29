The 74
The massive philanthropy updated its long-term strategy Wednesday, including a central place for new AI tools.
Los Angeles Business Journal
The immigrant enforcement raids may be having a chilling effect on college enrollment by nonresident students, writes Henry Shannon, superintendent/president of Chaffey College in California.
Community College Research Center (blog)
Participation in dual enrollment alone is not the goal. The larger question is whether states are investing in forms of dual enrollment that produce the greatest returns for students, employers and taxpayers. Too often, the answer is no. Here are five policy strategies that can help.
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EdNC
As dual enrollment expands nationwide, what can we learn from North Carolina’s two decades of early college leadership?
Lumina Foundation (blog)
Instead of imagining an entirely new federal data system, what if we simply connected the ones we already have? The result is America’s Trusted Talent System (ATTEST): An Action Plan.
Manufacturing Dive
The manufacturing industry has an opportunity to set an example for other industries by tapping into a non-traditional talent pool and using skills-based hiring.
LAist
Glendale Community College students can now learn about documentary filmmaking in Baja California. A study abroad option in Japan is currently in the works.