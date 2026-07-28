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Jobs That Work
If it’s not clear how “scale” typically gets used — particularly by political leaders — as if workforce programs are a balloon that can expand in all directions and serve everybody. We just got to put enough air into it, or the right kind of air into it, or remove whatever physics is keeping it from blowing up, and then… scale.
Wisconsin Watch
To fill openings for nurses, surgical techs and more, UW Health pays staff to train for new health careers, on the clock. Now, as other states struggle to find enough health workers, the company wants to show them how it’s done.
Inside Higher Ed
Starting in fall 2027, students at the California college need to meet a set of academic requirements to get free meals, housing help and other supports. College leaders say the move will increase completion rates. But basic needs experts are worried.
Washington Times
An effective response to AI-driven shifts will require a clearer picture of which skills employers need, how jobs are changing, and where new gaps are emerging, writes Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Michigan), chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee.