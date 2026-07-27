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By Daily Staff July 27, 2026    Print

The Senate hiccup to Trump’s Education breakup
Politico Weekly Education
House education committee Republicans blessed the Trump administration’s Education Department breakup. Those prayers likely won’t be answered in the Senate.

Meet Dr. Monty Sullivan, selected to lead NC community colleges
EdNC
“We don’t just work in this sector. We live it every day. We live the mission of the community college,” says Monty Sullivan, who will lead the North Carolina Community College System after being at the helm of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System for more than a decade.

Airbus partners with Lenoir Community College in Kinston
WNCT
The partnership between the North Carolina college and the airplane manufacturer aims to provide new educational opportunities for current Airbus employees and those interested in working at the company.

Minnesota high school athletes are turning to Iowa community colleges to continue careers
Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune (subscription required)
Some of Minnesota’s top high school athletes are pursuing playing opportunities outside of the North Star State.

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Daily Staff
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