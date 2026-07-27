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By Daily Staff July 26, 2026    Print

Where credit is due: High school student success at community colleges
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (blog)
To better understand high school degree-seeking student pathways, the Richmond Fed worked with two community college systems — North and South Carolina — to pilot data of high school student cohorts for community colleges. Here’s what it found.

Q&A: Richard Nelson, Louisiana Community and Technical College System president
New Orleans CityBusiness
Richard Nelson said expanding apprenticeships, paid internships and employer partnerships is a top priority.

CT seeks to expand paraeducator workforce with new training initiative
CT Mirror
The Paraeducator Preparation Academy aims to train 200 to 250 new paraeducators in its first year.

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Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
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