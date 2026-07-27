Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (blog)
To better understand high school degree-seeking student pathways, the Richmond Fed worked with two community college systems — North and South Carolina — to pilot data of high school student cohorts for community colleges. Here’s what it found.
New Orleans CityBusiness
Richard Nelson said expanding apprenticeships, paid internships and employer partnerships is a top priority.
CT Mirror
The Paraeducator Preparation Academy aims to train 200 to 250 new paraeducators in its first year.