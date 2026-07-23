Hechinger Report
Competition is intensifying among institutions and recruiters for a dwindling pool of students. But, AACC President and CEO DeRionne Pollard notes, “The future should be built on partnerships, not turf.”
University Business
The library is not a legacy asset in search of a new identity. It may be one of the most powerful tools a community college has for improving retention, strengthening belonging and supporting student persistence.
Miami Herald
The Florida Board of Education unanimously approved Henry Mack as the state’s new education commissioner on Wednesday. Mack, a former senior chancellor at the Department of Education and most recently the U.S. assistant secretary of labor, was recommended for the position by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday.