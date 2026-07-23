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By Daily Staff July 23, 2026    Print

Facing political attack and falling enrollment, colleges take the fight to … each other
Hechinger Report
Competition is intensifying among institutions and recruiters for a dwindling pool of students. But, AACC President and CEO DeRionne Pollard notes, “The future should be built on partnerships, not turf.”

Commentary: How to reimagine the community college library for student success
University Business
The library is not a legacy asset in search of a new identity. It may be one of the most powerful tools a community college has for improving retention, strengthening belonging and supporting student persistence.

Meet Henry Mack, Florida’s new commissioner of education
Miami Herald
The Florida Board of Education unanimously approved Henry Mack as the state’s new education commissioner on Wednesday. Mack, a former senior chancellor at the Department of Education and most recently the U.S. assistant secretary of labor, was recommended for the position by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday.

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Daily Staff
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