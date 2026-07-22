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By Daily Staff July 22, 2026    Print

New data shows how California’s Black-Serving Institutions are performing
Inside Higher Ed
The state added the BSI designation two years ago. Now, new research reveals heartening numbers on Black student attainment, as well as some areas for improvement.

Commentary: Alliance for America’s Skilled Trades: Skilled trades shaped America’s past. Here’s how they can build America’s future
Fortune
Four organizations – BlackRock, Carhartt, Ford Motor Company and Google – have come together as founding members of a new Alliance for America’s Skilled Trades, which aims to focus on skills to help fill in-demand jobs.

Michigan expands college aid, tuition-free programs in new education budget
mLive
Thousands more Michigan students could qualify for a tuition boost to college under the latest state education budget signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday.

California community college bachelor’s degrees expand to include cybersecurity, cloud computing
EdSource
Cerro Coso Community College’s cybersecurity program is the latest of several community college bachelor’s degrees to recently receive final approval from the state.

Law puts money back into community college students’ hands
Hawaii Public Radio
Initially, based on a student’s financial need, the Hawaii Promise program would grant up to the total amount the student needed to fill any gaps to cover tuition. However, if the student were to receive external scholarships or financial help for indirect costs — things like food, transportation or housing – the program would deduct those amounts from the provided aid. Act 235 removes this restriction, ensuring additional awards do not hurt the amount of aid a student is eligible for.

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Daily Staff
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