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By Daily Staff July 21, 2026    Print

Making guided pathways work: How one community college scaled up and improved its approach
Chronicle of Higher Education
North Carolina’s Stanly Community College hired one part-time employee to try something new: one-to-one professional advising for every student. Ten years later, the addition of several full-time success coaches and advisers has contributed to its success.

Trump lawsuit threatens sharp tuition hikes for undocumented California students
Sacramento Bee
Thousands of California students would pay 10 times more to attend a community college if a Trump administration lawsuit against the state’s higher education system is successful.

As defaults on student loans surge, millions are trying to get their lives back on track
Associated Press
Today, around 9.5 million borrowers — more than 1 in 5 — are in default, including those whose loans were well past due before the pandemic, according to the AP analysis. The previous record for borrowers in default had been 8 million in December 2019.

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Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
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