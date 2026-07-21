Chronicle of Higher Education
North Carolina’s Stanly Community College hired one part-time employee to try something new: one-to-one professional advising for every student. Ten years later, the addition of several full-time success coaches and advisers has contributed to its success.
Sacramento Bee
Thousands of California students would pay 10 times more to attend a community college if a Trump administration lawsuit against the state’s higher education system is successful.
Associated Press
Today, around 9.5 million borrowers — more than 1 in 5 — are in default, including those whose loans were well past due before the pandemic, according to the AP analysis. The previous record for borrowers in default had been 8 million in December 2019.