The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Work Shift
Most of the new jobs at Hyundai will require an associate degree or less, but more than a high school diploma. And the state helped clinch the deal with a promise to build a $30M training center, anchored by River Parishes Community College.
Amid Micron job prospects, Onondaga Community College adds 3 more majors to free tuition program for adult students
WSYR
Onondaga Community College is adding three more majors to its free-tuition program for adult students. The college is catering to career fields in demand in central New York amid the hype around Micron’s microchip factory in Clay.
New Albany Gazette
Mississippi’s community colleges have proposed a new performance-based workforce investment initiative that would prepare an estimated 5,500 additional workers each year for high-priority careers while tying new state funding directly to workforce outcomes.
Washington Monthly
Millions of Americans face a job crisis: They’re employed but not moving up and they don’t know what to do. Here’s some of what we need to ease the problem of stalled careers.