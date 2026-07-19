States Newsroom
Maryland on Thursday became the latest state to be sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for its policy granting in-state college tuition to some undocumented immigrants who are residents of the state.
New York Times (subscription required)
Academics, city leaders and congressional lawmakers number among the thousands to urge the Trump administration to reconsider a plan to assert more control over grants.
Baton Rouge Business Report
As part of an effort to reach younger students, the Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges System is in the process of launching its own charter school.
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EdUp Experience (podcast)
Henry Mack, assistant labor secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration, argues that the traditional, fragmented approach to higher education must shift toward a model that prioritizes workforce alignment and student mobility.
UC Davis Health
The University of California, Davis-led initiative builds pipeline of future physicians for underserved California communities.
Greenfield Recorder
At a time when loneliness and social isolation affect many older adults, Greenfield Community College’s Backyard OASIS (Older Adults Seeking, Inspiring and Serving) has become more than a podcast. It has become a reason to gather, create something together and stay engaged with the community.
KGNU
Front Range Community College is home to the only optics technology program in Colorado, and helps students qualify for high-paying jobs in a rapidly growing industry through a unique scholarship program. One thing the college is especially proud of is its partnership with the rock band Metallica.