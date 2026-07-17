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By Daily Staff July 16, 2026    Print

Vaccines, transcripts and more: How educators combat the summer melt threatening college enrollment
San Antonio Report
The micro-barriers are anything from not knowing how to access their transcripts, or are missing documents, vaccine records, even transportation to a campus during working hours. That’s where the San Antonio Independent School District Foundation’s Beat the Heat enrollment program steps in to facilitate the transition.

Morrisey’s review of TANF spending has forced some WV community and technical colleges to cut jobs
West Virginia Watch
Some community and technical colleges in West Virginia have been forced to cut personnel focused on helping students access school supplies, food, clothes, bus passes and more due to Gov. Patrick Morrisey’s ongoing review of how the state uses its federal anti-poverty dollars.

Kirkwood board approves $88M bond referendum for November ballot
CBS 2 Iowa
The Kirkwood Community College board of trustees voted Thursday to place an $88 million general obligation bond referendum on the November 2026 ballot.

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Daily Staff
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