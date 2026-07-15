Cap Times
Wisconsin’s 16 public technical colleges are facing a financial storm while preparing their budget plans for next year, warns the system’s president, Layla Merrifield.
Washington State Standard
High school seniors in Washington would need to complete student aid paperwork to graduate, under a proposal Gov. Bob Ferguson announced this week. If students didn’t want to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, they could sign an agreement to opt out.
Patrick J. Murphy (Substack)
Most Americans don’t have a college degree. It’s time to let veterans pursue the skilled trades with the same GI Bill benefits as those attending college.