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By Daily Staff July 15, 2026    Print

Wisconsin tech colleges’ budgets could get ‘tough … ugly,’ leader says
Cap Times
Wisconsin’s 16 public technical colleges are facing a financial storm while preparing their budget plans for next year, warns the system’s president, Layla Merrifield.

Washington governor wants to require FAFSA for high school graduation
Washington State Standard
High school seniors in Washington would need to complete student aid paperwork to graduate, under a proposal Gov. Bob Ferguson announced this week. If students didn’t want to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, they could sign an agreement to opt out.

Commentary: Let veterans use the GI Bill for trades, not just degrees
Patrick J. Murphy (Substack)
Most Americans don’t have a college degree. It’s time to let veterans pursue the skilled trades with the same GI Bill benefits as those attending college.

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Daily Staff
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