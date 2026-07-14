Lumina Foundation (blog)
Today’s Americans still believe in higher education. They simply expect it to demonstrate its value in ways previous generations did not.
CNBC
Artificial intelligence may either prompt some older workers to leave their jobs or help make their roles more efficient, new research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College finds.
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Christian Science Monitor
The advent of Workplace Pell, according to the American Association of Community Colleges, offers options to design innovative and inclusive credentialing and hiring systems “that reliably link talent to opportunities.”
EdSource
Helping a few students in a class with the steps for basic math problems is one thing, but to have most of the class struggling with foundational material is changing the focus and direction of our advanced math classes, including calculus.
MyParisTexas.com
Because community colleges statewide exceeded the performance projections built into the funding model, performance funding for Fiscal Year 2027 is projected to fall approximately $81 million short of what colleges earned under the formula. For Paris Junior College, that means a projected $1.4 million reduction in state funding next year.
Appeals court rejects effort to defend Texas law offering in-state tuition for undocumented students
Texas Tribune
A federal appeals court has rejected an effort to defend the Texas Dream Act, leaving in place a ruling that ended a longstanding state law that allowed some undocumented students to pay in-state tuition at public colleges and universities.