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By Daily Staff July 13, 2026    Print

Colleges get more money for workforce development, athletic departments in North Carolina budget
WRAL News
The new state budget overhauls how North Carolina’s community colleges are funded, among other changes affecting higher education. The budget eliminates performance-based funding for several metrics and the per-student funding formula will shift to provide additional funding for students enrolled in coursework linked to workforce demand.

As college graduates fret over finding jobs, a record shortage of workers is projected
The Hechinger Report
Experts say that the United States is facing what’s projected to be the biggest shortage of workers in its history, in tech, healthcare, construction and more industries. One reason is a mismatch between the careers college graduates are pursuing and the kinds of jobs employers are struggling to fill.

Alabama community colleges will now train, certify police officers under new state pathway
Yellowhammer News
The Alabama Community College System and the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission announced last week a new certification pathway, opening a route for criminal justice students to earn full law enforcement certification alongside their associate degree.

Commentary: Community colleges are training the applied AI workforce
Issues in Science and Technology
Community colleges like Miami Dade College (MDC) sit at the intersection of two urgent nationwide realities: Employers are racing to adopt AI, and millions of working adults need a practical pathway to secure the new jobs emerging around applied AI. The country needs to harness community colleges’ unique strengths, says Antonio Delgado Fornaguera.

Maricopa Community Colleges decries 12 years of zero state aid
Fox 10
The Maricopa Community College system is pleading with lawmakers to restore state aid. Due to the funding absence, the system had to raise tuition four years ago and has relied on increased property taxes.

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Daily Staff
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