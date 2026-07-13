WRAL News
The new state budget overhauls how North Carolina’s community colleges are funded, among other changes affecting higher education. The budget eliminates performance-based funding for several metrics and the per-student funding formula will shift to provide additional funding for students enrolled in coursework linked to workforce demand.
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The Hechinger Report
Experts say that the United States is facing what’s projected to be the biggest shortage of workers in its history, in tech, healthcare, construction and more industries. One reason is a mismatch between the careers college graduates are pursuing and the kinds of jobs employers are struggling to fill.
Yellowhammer News
The Alabama Community College System and the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission announced last week a new certification pathway, opening a route for criminal justice students to earn full law enforcement certification alongside their associate degree.
Issues in Science and Technology
Community colleges like Miami Dade College (MDC) sit at the intersection of two urgent nationwide realities: Employers are racing to adopt AI, and millions of working adults need a practical pathway to secure the new jobs emerging around applied AI. The country needs to harness community colleges’ unique strengths, says Antonio Delgado Fornaguera.
Fox 10
The Maricopa Community College system is pleading with lawmakers to restore state aid. Due to the funding absence, the system had to raise tuition four years ago and has relied on increased property taxes.