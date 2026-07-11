Inside Higher Ed
DeRionne Pollard wants to see community colleges claim the spotlight as engines of innovation. She’s determined to elevate their work on the national stage.
Alabama Political Reporter
The Alabama Community College System has outlined a new strategy to reshape adult education around workforce participation, employment outcomes and employer partnerships.
RWC Pulse
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 968, which removed a 2028 sunset date for the program known as “Free College,” permanently allowing the district to waive tuition and enrollment fees for students living in the county and offer additional waivers to other qualifying students.
The Job
Central New Mexico Community College has been rapidly expanding CNM Ingenuity, a nonprofit branch that offers about 80 noncredit workforce training programs, and building clear pathways from that noncredit training into the college’s core academic offerings.
States Newsroom
Louisiana’s colleges and universities are bringing home hundreds of millions for construction projects and other key priorities in the state budget. The Louisiana Community and Technical College System will receive $13 million, down from about $31 million last year.
States Newsroom
Texas community colleges have struggled with enrollment over the past 15 years as many high school graduates opted to go straight into the workforce, but a new report points to signs of the campuses pivoting to stay relevant.
Muncie Star Press
Titled “The Future of College,” the plan outlines priorities for academic quality, workforce preparation and student experience, according to a community announcement issued by the college. The initiative sets a statewide framework while allowing each of Ivy Tech’s 19 campuses to tailor goals to local needs.
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New America (blog)
New America analyzes final policies from eight states and proposed policies in three states. Here are the key themes.
Marketplace
There’s no real evidence yet that AI is eliminating entry-level jobs en masse, but researchers say that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be preparing for the possibility.
WYMT
Shaping Our Appalachian Region SOAR and the Kentucky Community & Technical College System KCTCS have announced a new workforce training initiative to prepare Eastern Kentuckians for careers in the nuclear energy sector.
Inside Higher Ed
Community colleges should have an advantage in cultivating alumni, given that most alums tend to live within an hour or so of campus.